|Rose Charlene Carter
|76
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Essex, Iowa
|Friday, April 23, 2021
|1:30 p.m.
|Rose Hill Cemetery ~ Shenandoah
|Shenandoah Public Library, Essex Library or the Garden View Care Center Activity Fund
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Rose Charlene passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah.
Rose Charlene Carter, 76 of Shenandoah, Iowa
