Rose Carter
Service:Memorial Graveside 
Name:Rose Charlene Carter
Pronunciation: 
Age:76
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Essex, Iowa 
Day and Date:Friday, April 23, 2021 
Time:1:30 p.m. 
Location:Rose Hill Cemetery ~ Shenandoah 
Viewing Location: 
Viewing Day and Date: 
Viewing Start: 
Viewing End: 
Memorials:Shenandoah Public Library, Essex Library or the Garden View Care Center Activity Fund 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Rose Charlene passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.