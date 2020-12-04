Service:Private Family Funeral 
Name:Rose E. Bowery
Pronunciation: 
Age:95
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, December 9, 2020 
Time:2:00 p.m. 
Location:Live Streaming via the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home Facebook Page 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Are being established 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery:IOOF Cemetery, Indianola, IA at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 
Notes:

Rose passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Shenandoah Medical Center.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

