|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Rose Moyer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Hamburg
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, April 19, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
|Visitation Location:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, April 18
|Visitation Start:
|5 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Sidney, IA DAV
|Funeral Home:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
|Cemetery:
|Hamburg Cemetery - Hamburg
|Notes:
|Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Rose E. Moyer, 94, Hamburg
Gude Family Funeral Homes
