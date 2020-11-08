|Service:
|Graveside Service
|Name:
|Rose Marie Smith
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Red Oak
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, November 13, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak
|Visitation Location:
|Open Viewing at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, November 12
|Visitation Start:
|11:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|6:00 PM
|Memorials:
|A memorial in Rose Marie's name is being established.
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Cemetery:
|Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.comFamily and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:00 AM for procession to the cemetery.
