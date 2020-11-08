Rose Marie Smith
Service:Graveside Service 
Name:Rose Marie Smith 
Pronunciation: 
Age:83 
From:Red Oak 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, November 13, 2020 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak 
Visitation Location:Open Viewing at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, November 12
Visitation Start:11:00 AM 
Visitation End:6:00 PM
Memorials:A memorial in Rose Marie's name is being established. 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:00 AM for procession to the cemetery. 

