RoseMary Lynch 67, of Clarinda, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering
Name:RoseMary (Ortez) Lynch
Pronunciation: 
Age:67
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Glenn miller Museum 122 W Clark Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022
Visitation Start: 1:00 PM
Visitation End: 5:00 PM
Memorials:ASPCA
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Burial 
Notes:RoseMary passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, at the Clarinda Regional Hospital. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

