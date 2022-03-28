RoseMary Lynch 67, of Clarinda, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering
|Name:
|RoseMary (Ortez) Lynch
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|67
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Glenn miller Museum 122 W Clark Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 2, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|5:00 PM
|Memorials:
|ASPCA
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Burial
|Notes:
|RoseMary passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, at the Clarinda Regional Hospital. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Mar 28
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 30
-
Mar 30