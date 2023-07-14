|Service:
|Book signing
|Name:
|Rosetta Mays
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, July 17, 2023
|Time:
|3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda,Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers to the Rosetta Mays Memorial (the family will designate later)
|Funeral Home:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Maple Hill Cemetery, College Springs, Iowa
|Notes:
Condolences and memories may be shared at: nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com
Rosetta Mays, 78, of Clarinda, Iowa
Nodaway Valley Funeral Home
