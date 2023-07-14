Rosetta Mays
Service:Book signing
Name:Rosetta Mays
Pronunciation: 
Age:78 
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, July 17, 2023
Time: 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda,Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers to the Rosetta Mays Memorial (the family will designate later)
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery:Maple Hill Cemetery, College Springs, Iowa
Notes:

Condolences and memories may be shared at: nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com

 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.