Service:Funeral Service
Age:78
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Previous:Waukesha, Wisconsin
Day and Date:Saturday ~ January 8, 2022
Time:9:00 AM
Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday ~ January 8, 2022
Visitation Start:8:30 AM
Visitation End:service time at 9:00 AM
Memorials:May be directed to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association.
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery:Milton Sunnyside Cemetery ~ Milton, Iowa 3:00 PM
Notes:

Rosie passed away early Thursday morning. 

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

