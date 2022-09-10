Service: Graveside for the Interment of Ashes
Name: Roxanne Rochester 
Pronunciation: 
Age: 61 
From: Glenwood, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday - September 17, 2022 
Time: 11:00 AM 
Location: Rosehill Cemetery - Shenandoah, IA 
Visitation Location: No viewing or visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: To The Family 
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
Cemetery: Rosehill Cemetery - Shenandoah, IA 
Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

