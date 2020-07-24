Roy K Hughes, 89, Clarinda, IA
Buy Now
Service:                                             Funeral
Name:

 Roy Hughes

Pronunciation: 
Age: 89
From: Clarinda
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, July 27, 2020
Time: 2 pm
Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, July 27, 2020
Visitation Start: 1pm
Visitation End: 2 pm
Memorials: Family Choice
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery
Notes:

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com