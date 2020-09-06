Service:Graveside Service and Interment
Name:Ruby Ballinger
Pronunciation: 
Age:100
From:Westboro, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, September 10, 2020
Time:11:00 A.M.
Location:Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro, MO
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Community Hospital - Fairfax, Fairfax, MO
Funeral Home:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, MO
Cemetery:Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro, MO
