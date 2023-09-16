|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Ruby Godfrey
|Pronunciation:
|god-free
|Age:
|97
|From:
|Red Oak, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, September 22, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 21, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the donor's choice
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
|Cemetery:
|Private family burial - Wesley Chapel Cemetery, rural Hastings, IA
|Notes:
Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/659689/ruby-godfrey/
