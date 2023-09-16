Ruby Godfrey
Service: Funeral
Name: Ruby Godfrey
Pronunciation: god-free
Age: 97
From: Red Oak, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are to the donor's choice
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Cemetery: Private family burial - Wesley Chapel Cemetery, rural Hastings, IA
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/659689/ruby-godfrey/

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.