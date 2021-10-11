Service:Graveside Service
Name:Russel Goldsmith
Pronunciation: 
Age: 80
From: West Des Moines
Previous: Corning
Day and Date: Thursday, October 14, 2021
Time:3:00 p.m.
Location: North Fairview Cemetery, Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location: Steen Funeral Home in Greenfield
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: to be stablished at a later date by the family
Funeral Home: Steen Funeral Home in Greenfield
Notes: Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.