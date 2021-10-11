|Service:
|Graveside Service
|Name:
|Russel Goldsmith
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|West Des Moines
|Previous:
|Corning
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, October 14, 2021
|Time:
|3:00 p.m.
|Location:
|North Fairview Cemetery, Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Steen Funeral Home in Greenfield
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, October 13, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|to be stablished at a later date by the family
|Funeral Home:
|Steen Funeral Home in Greenfield
|Notes:
|Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.
Russel Goldsmith, 80, of West Des Moines (formerly of Corning)
Steen Funeral Homes
