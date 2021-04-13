Service:  Graveside services and inurnment
Name:  Russel Grundel, Jr.
Pronunciation: grun-DELL
Age:  83
From:  Craig, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Fri, Apr 16, 2021
Time:  10:30 am
Location:  Craig IOOF Cemetery
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:  
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Three Rivers Hospice or Craig IOOF Cemetery
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Cemetery:  Craig IOOF Cemetery
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.