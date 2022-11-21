Russell Archer, 76, of Rock Port, Missouri
Service:Funeral Pending
Name:Russell Archer
Pronunciation: 
Age:76
From:Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: Shenandoah, Iowa
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location:

 

Visitation Location:

 
Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment: 
Notes:Russell passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Peasant View Care Center, Rock Port, Missouri.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.