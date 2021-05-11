|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Russell Henning
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Sidney
|Previous:
|Coin
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 15, 2021
|Time:
|2:30
|Location:
|Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 15, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|1 pm
|Visitation End:
|2 pm
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Center Grove Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Russell "Cotton" Henning, 92, Sidney, IA
