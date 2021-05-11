Russell "Cotton" Henning, 92, Sidney, IA
Service:                                             Graveside
Name: Russell Henning
Age: 92
From: Sidney
Previous: Coin
Day and Date: Saturday, May 15, 2021
Time: 2:30
Location: Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro, MO
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, May 15, 2021
Visitation Start: 1 pm
Visitation End: 2 pm
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Center Grove Cemetery
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

