Russell G. Welch
Service: Graveside Memorial Service
Name: Russell Welch
Pronunciation: 
Age: 66
From: Hamburg
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, May 14, 2022
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg
Visitation Location: No visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Wounded Warrior Project or Hamburg Rescue Squad
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery: Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg
Notes: Military Honors will be conducted by the Hamburg American Legion.  Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

