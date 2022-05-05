|Service:
|Graveside Memorial Service
|Name:
|Russell Welch
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|66
|From:
|Hamburg
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 14, 2022
|Time:
|11 a.m.
|Location:
|Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg
|Visitation Location:
|No visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Wounded Warrior Project or Hamburg Rescue Squad
|Funeral Home:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
|Cemetery:
|Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg
|Notes:
|Military Honors will be conducted by the Hamburg American Legion. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Russell G. Welch, age 66 of Hamburg, IA
