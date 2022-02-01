Linthicum
Service:Family visitation with luncheon
Name:Russell Linthicum
Pronunciation: 
Age:68
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Open Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, February 4, 2022
Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 12:30 p.m.
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial, with military honors by the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard and the Van Meter American Legion Post#403, will be held at the Iowa Veteran’s Cemetery at 2:00 p.m., Friday.
Notes:

Russell Linthicum, 68, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.      

Visitation with the family present will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Friday, February 4, 2022, at Roland Funeral Home.  A light lunch will be served during the visitation.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Russell’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

