|Service:
|Family visitation with luncheon
|Name:
|Russell Linthicum
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|68
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|
|Location:
|Open Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, February 4, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|12:30 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial, with military honors by the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard and the Van Meter American Legion Post#403, will be held at the Iowa Veteran’s Cemetery at 2:00 p.m., Friday.
|Notes:
Russell Linthicum, 68, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
Visitation with the family present will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Friday, February 4, 2022, at Roland Funeral Home. A light lunch will be served during the visitation.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Russell’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Russell Linthicum, 68, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Feb 1
-
Feb 1
-
Feb 1
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 3