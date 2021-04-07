Service:Memorial 
Name:Ruth Lauman
Pronunciation: 
Age:83
From:Hamburg, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, April 17, 2021
Time:1 p.m.
Location:United Trinity Church - Hamburg
Visitation Location:No visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:United Trinity Church - Hamburg, IA or Hamburg Public Library
Funeral Home:Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery:St. Johns Cemetery - Westboro, MO
Notes:Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.  

