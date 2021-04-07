|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Ruth Lauman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Hamburg, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 17, 2021
|Time:
|1 p.m.
|Location:
|United Trinity Church - Hamburg
|Visitation Location:
|No visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|United Trinity Church - Hamburg, IA or Hamburg Public Library
|Funeral Home:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
|Cemetery:
|St. Johns Cemetery - Westboro, MO
|Notes:
|Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Ruth A. Lauman, 83, Hamburg, IA
Gude Family Funeral Homes
