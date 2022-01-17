|Service:,
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Ruth A. Rother
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Mound City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 22, 2022
|Time:
|2:30 P.M.
|Location:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
There is no visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
| Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care, Kansas City, Missouri.
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|Private family inurnment will be held in spring, I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Craig, Missouri.
|Notes:
Ruth A. Rother, 78, Mound City, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
