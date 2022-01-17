Service:,  Memorial Service
Name: Ruth A. Rother
Pronunciation: 
Age: 78
From: Mound City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, January 22, 2022
Time: 2:30 P.M.
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri
Visitation Location:

 There is no visitation

Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care, Kansas City, Missouri.
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: Private family inurnment will be held in spring, I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Craig, Missouri.
Notes:

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

