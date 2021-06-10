|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Ruth A. Wood
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Bellevue, NE
|Previous:
|Bonne Terre, MO
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 12, 2021
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|Boyer Funeral Home - 313 Benham Street - Bonne Terre, Missouri 63628 - phone 573-358-2277
|Visitation Location:
|Boyer Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 12, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|11:30 AM
|Visitation End:
|1:00 PM With Family Greeting Friends
|Memorials:
|To The Family
|Funeral Home:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Cemetery:
|Germania Cemetery - Bonne Terre, MO
|Notes:
|Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
