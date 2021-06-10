Ruth Wood
Service:Funeral
Name:Ruth A. Wood
Pronunciation: 
Age:89
From:Bellevue, NE
Previous:Bonne Terre, MO
Day and Date:Saturday, June 12, 2021
Time:1:00 PM
Location:Boyer Funeral Home - 313 Benham Street - Bonne Terre, Missouri 63628 - phone 573-358-2277
Visitation Location:Boyer Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, June 12, 2021
Visitation Start:11:30 AM
Visitation End:1:00 PM With Family Greeting Friends
Memorials:To The Family
Funeral Home:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Cemetery:Germania Cemetery - Bonne Terre, MO
