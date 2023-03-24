Ruth Anne Stacy, 81 of Marion, Iowa

|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Ruth Anne Stacy
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Marion, Iowa
|Previous:
|Malvern, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 1, 2023
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Malvern Cemetery, Malvern, Iowa
|Celebration of Life and Dinner
|Malvern Liberty Memorial Community Building
|Celebration of Life Day and Date:
|Saturday April 1, 2023
|Celebration of Life Start:
|3:00 p.m.
|Celebration of Life End:
|5:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers please direct to St. Joseph Indian School, Box 326, Chamberlain, South Dakota 57326
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Malvern Cemetery, Malvern, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
