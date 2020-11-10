Ruth Fowble
Buy Now
Service:Funeral services
Name:Ruth Fowble
Pronunciation: Fowl-bull
Age:94
From:Formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, November 13, 2020
Time: 1:00 p.m.
Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, November 13, 2020 (prior to service)
Visitation Start: 12:00 noon (One hour prior to Service)
Visitation End: 1:00 p.m.  (Service)
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the Audubon and Stuart Fire Departments.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Notes:
Ruth Fowble, 94, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Community Care Center in Stuart.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Ruth's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

