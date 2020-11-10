|Service:
|Funeral services
|Name:
|Ruth Fowble
|Pronunciation:
|Fowl-bull
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, November 13, 2020
|Time:
|1:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, November 13, 2020 (prior to service)
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 noon (One hour prior to Service)
|Visitation End:
|1:00 p.m. (Service)
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the Audubon and Stuart Fire Departments.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
|Notes:
Ruth Fowble, 94, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Community Care Center in Stuart.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Ruth's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Ruth Fowble, 94, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
