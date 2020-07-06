|Service:
|Private Funeral Services, and public is invited to live stream the funeral service on the Corning First Presbyterian Church Facebook page: https://m.facebook.com/1stPresCorning/
|Name:
|Ruth Goldsmith
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|97
|From:
|Corning, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 P.M.
|Location:
|Corning First Presbyterian Church, 907 Grove Ave., Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, July 10, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 - 7:00 P.M. Open viewing
|Visitation End:
|5:00 - 7:00 P.M. Family receiving friends. Due to COVID-19, a face mask is recommended and social distancing will be practiced.
|Memorials:
|Corning Specialty Care, Corning First Presbyterian Church, and/or Adams County 4-H Foundation
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Prairie Rose Cemetery, rural Corning
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Ruth Goldsmith, 97, Corning, Iowa.
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
