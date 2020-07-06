Ruth Goldsmith, 97, Corning, Iowa
Service:Private Funeral Services, and public is invited to live stream the funeral service on the Corning First Presbyterian Church Facebook page: https://m.facebook.com/1stPresCorning/
Name:Ruth Goldsmith
Pronunciation: 
Age:97
From:Corning, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, July 11, 2020
Time:2:00 P.M.
Location:Corning First Presbyterian Church, 907 Grove Ave., Corning, Iowa
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, July 10, 2020
Visitation Start:1:00 - 7:00 P.M. Open viewing
Visitation End:5:00 - 7:00 P.M. Family receiving friends.  Due to COVID-19, a face mask is recommended and social distancing will be practiced.
Memorials:Corning Specialty Care, Corning First Presbyterian Church, and/or Adams County 4-H Foundation
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Prairie Rose Cemetery, rural Corning
Notes:

Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com