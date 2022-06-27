Ruth White
Service: Graveside
Name: Ruth White
Pronunciation: 
Age: 94
From: Hamburg
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, June 29
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Hunter Cemetery - Rural Rock Port, MO
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Visitation Start: 5 p.m.
Visitation End: 7 p.m.
Memorials: To the family
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery: Hunter Cemetery - Rural Rock Port, MO
Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.