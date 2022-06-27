|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Ruth White
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|94
|From:
|Hamburg
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 29
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Hunter Cemetery - Rural Rock Port, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, June 28, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7 p.m.
|Memorials:
|To the family
|Funeral Home:
|Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
|Cemetery:
|Hunter Cemetery - Rural Rock Port, MO
|Notes:
|Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Ruth L. White, 94, Hamburg, IA
Gude Family Funeral Homes
