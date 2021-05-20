Ruth Lambertsen, 84 of Glenwood, Iowa formerly of Council Bluffs, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Ruth Jean (Goss) Lambertsen
Pronunciation: 
Age:84
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous:Council Bluffs, Iowa
Day and Date:Monday, May 24, 2021
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:N/A
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Alzheimer's Association or American Cancer Society
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:At a Later Date
Notes:www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

