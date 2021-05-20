|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Ruth Jean (Goss) Lambertsen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Monday, May 24, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|N/A
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Alzheimer's Association or American Cancer Society
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|At a Later Date
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
