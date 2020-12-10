Ruth Querry
Service:Private Family 
Name:Ruth Querry
Pronunciation: 
Age:84
From:Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location:Bethlehem Lutheran Church-Red Oak,  Iowa
Visitation Location:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:There will be open viewing on Sunday, December 13, 2020
Visitation Start:Noon
Visitation End:7 PM
Memorials:Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Montgomery County Family YMCA, of Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Recue Association.
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

