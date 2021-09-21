|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Ruth Tally
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 25, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|First Baptist Church, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|First Baptist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 25, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:30 a.m.
|Memorials:
|First Baptist Church
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda, Iowa Cemetery
|Notes:
|Ruth passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at the Eiler Place, Clarinda, Iowa. Memories may be shared with the family at www. ritchiefuneralhome.com
Ruth Tally, 86, of Clarinda, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
