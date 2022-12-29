Rutha Sweatman, 79, Grant, IA
Service:                                             Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering
Name: Rutha Sweatman
Pronunciation: 
Age: 79
From: Grant, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Time: 10am to 12 pm
Location: Villisca Community Building
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: to be determined
Notes:

 Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.