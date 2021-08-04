Ruthe Brocker
Service:Funeral 
Name:Ruthe Brocker
Pronunciation: 
Age:95
From:Anita, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Open Visitation Location:St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Open Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Visitation Start:9:30 a.m.
Visitation End:10:30 a.m.
Memorials:

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the Brocker Family Trust to provide a future scholarship.  

Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:A private burial will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery, Anita, Iowa
Notes:

Ruthe Brocker, 95, of Anita, Iowa, died Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at the Kavanagh House in East Des Moines.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Ruthe’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

                          

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.