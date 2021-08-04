|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Ruthe Brocker
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|95
|From:
|Anita, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, August 11, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Paul's Lutheran Church
|Open Visitation Location:
|St. Paul's Lutheran Church
|Open Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, August 11, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:30 a.m.
|Memorials:
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the Brocker Family Trust to provide a future scholarship.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|A private burial will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery, Anita, Iowa
|Notes:
Ruthe Brocker, 95, of Anita, Iowa, died Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at the Kavanagh House in East Des Moines.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Ruthe’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Ruthe Brocker, 95, of Anita, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
