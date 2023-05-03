|Service:
|Graveside Service
|Name:
|Sally (Johnson) Ketcham
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|95
|From:
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, May 8, 2023
|Time:
|11:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Atlantic Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Atlantic Cemetery.
|Notes:
Sally Ann (Johnson) Ketcham, 95, died Monday, May 1, 2023. A Rite of Christian Burial for Sally Ketcham and interment, will be held 11:30-a.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Sally’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
Sally Ann (Johnson) Ketcham, 95
Roland Funeral Home
