Sally Ketcham
Service:Graveside Service
Name:Sally (Johnson) Ketcham
Pronunciation: 
Age:95
From: 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, May 8, 2023
Time:11:30 a.m.
Location:Atlantic Cemetery
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Atlantic Cemetery.
Notes:

Sally Ann (Johnson) Ketcham, 95, died Monday, May 1, 2023. A Rite of Christian Burial for  Sally Ketcham and interment, will be held 11:30-a.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, in the Atlantic Cemetery.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Sally’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com

