|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Sally Hohl
|Pronunciation:
|"Hole"
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 2, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Heritage Hall at Heritage House in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|
|Visitation Day and Date:
|A luncheon will he held immediately following the service
|Visitation Start:
|11:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|1:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) or the Atlantic Food Pantry
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Roland Funeral Home is caring for Sally’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Sally Hohl, 91, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
