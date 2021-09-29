Sally Hohl, 91, of Atlantic, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Sally Hohl
Pronunciation:"Hole"
Age:91
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, October 2, 2021
Time:10:00 a.m.
Location:Heritage Hall at Heritage House in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date:A luncheon will he held immediately following the service
Visitation Start:11:00 a.m.
Visitation End:1:00 p.m. 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) or the Atlantic Food Pantry
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Roland Funeral Home is caring for Sally’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

