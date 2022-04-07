Sam Richey, 82, of Corning, Iowa

Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy with rain and snow this evening. Cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with rain and snow this evening. Cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.