|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Samantha Renee “Stephens” Bognot
|Pronunciation:
|Bog-Not
|Age:
|35
|From:
|Concord, NC
|Previous:
|Kingwood, TX
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, Nov 13th
|Time:
|12:00pm
|Location:
|8423 Bradford Rd NW, Concord, NC 28027
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
In leu of flowers, donations can be sent to Dennis
|Funeral Home:
|Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home, Huntersville, NC
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
