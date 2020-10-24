Sam Possumato
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Samuel "Sam" Possumato
Age:86
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Day and Date:Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Time:10:00 a.m.
Location:Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m., with a Rosary Service at 6:45 p.m.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial will be at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Atlantic
Samuel "Sam" James Possumato, 86, of Altantic, Iowa, died Friday, October 23, 2020, at his home in Atlantic.

The family is requesting face masks to be worn at the visitation and service and that social distancing guidelines be carefully followed.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Sam’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com

