|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Samuel "Sam" Possumato
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, October 28, 2020
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, October 27, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m., with a Rosary Service at 6:45 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Atlantic
|Notes:
Samuel "Sam" James Possumato, 86, of Altantic, Iowa, died Friday, October 23, 2020, at his home in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Home
