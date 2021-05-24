Sandra Carlson Helmer, 83, Red Oak, Iowa
Service:Funeral
Name:Sandra Carlson Helmer 
Pronunciation: 
Age:83
From:Red Oak, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, IA 
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Visitation Start:12:30 p.m.
Visitation End:2:00 p.m. 
Memorials:Red Oak Public Library or St. Croix Hospice 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, Iowa 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

