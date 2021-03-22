|Service:
|Memorial Service at a later date
|Name:
|Sandra Estes
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Bedford, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|May be directed towards the family to be established
|Funeral Home:
|Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Obituaries.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.