|Service:
|Visitation
|Name:
|Sandra Freshour
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Corning, Iowa
|Previous:
|Corning, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, September 10, 2021
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 809 West Montgomery, Creston, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, September 10, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 - 7:00 P.M., Family receiving friends
|Visitation End:
|5:00 - 7;00 P.M., Open Visitation
|Memorials:
|"In lieu of flowers", to Vintage Park, Lenox, Iowa
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 809 West Montgomery, Creston, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Sandra Freshour, 81, of Corning, Iowa
