Sandra J Hedstrom, 81, Villisca, IA
Service:                                             Funeral
Name: Sandra J Hedstrom
Pronunciation: 
Age: 81
From: Villisca
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, January 16, 2023
Time: 1 pm
Location: Villisca Advent Christian Church
Visitation Location: Villisca Advent Christian Church
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, January 16, 2023
Visitation Start: Noon
Visitation End: 1pm
Memorials:

Can be made to the following: 

Villisca Fire and Rescue 207 S. 3rd Ave. Villisca, IA 50864.

~ OR ~

Breast Cancer Research Foundation 28 West 44th St. Suite 609 New York, NY 10036    https://give.bcrf.org

Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Findley Cemetery
Notes:

 Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

