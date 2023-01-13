|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Sandra J Hedstrom
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Villisca
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, January 16, 2023
|Time:
|1 pm
|Location:
|Villisca Advent Christian Church
|Visitation Location:
|Villisca Advent Christian Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, January 16, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|Noon
|Visitation End:
|1pm
|Memorials:
Can be made to the following:
Villisca Fire and Rescue 207 S. 3rd Ave. Villisca, IA 50864.
~ OR ~
Breast Cancer Research Foundation 28 West 44th St. Suite 609 New York, NY 10036 https://give.bcrf.org
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Findley Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Sandra J Hedstrom, 81, Villisca, IA
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
