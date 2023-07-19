Sandra K. Aparo, 78, of Clarinda, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial
Name:Sandra K. Aparo
Pronunciation: 
Age:78
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Previous:Omaha, Nebraska
Day and Date:Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Time:11:00 am
Location:

New Beginnings Church - 705 6th Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa 51601

Visitation Location:

New Beginnings Church - 705 6th Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa 51601
Day and Date:Tuesday, July 25, 2023 
Visitation Start:10:00 AM 
Visitation End:11:00 AM 
Memorials:Directed to The Family
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment:Omaha, Nebraska at a later date.
Notes:Sandra passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 11 , 2023, near Clarinda, Iowa.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

