|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Sandra K. Aparo
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, July 25, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 am
|Location:
New Beginnings Church - 705 6th Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa 51601
Visitation Location:
|New Beginnings Church - 705 6th Ave, Shenandoah, Iowa 51601
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, July 25, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM
|Memorials:
|Directed to The Family
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment:
|Omaha, Nebraska at a later date.
|Notes:
|Sandra passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 11 , 2023, near Clarinda, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Sandra K. Aparo, 78, of Clarinda, Iowa
Pat Leece
