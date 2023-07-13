|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Sandra Gray
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Coburg, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, July 17, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Visitation Location:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, July 17
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to the family.
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Silver City Cemetery, Silver City, Iowa
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
Sandra M. Gray, 79, of Coburg, Iowa
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
