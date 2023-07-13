Sandra Gray
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Sandra Gray 
Pronunciation: 
Age:79 
From:Coburg, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, July 17, 2023 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, July 17 
Visitation Start:10:00 AM 
Visitation End:11:00 AM 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family. 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Silver City Cemetery, Silver City, Iowa
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

