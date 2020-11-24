|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Sandra Miller
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 28
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
Sandra Miller, 80, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, November 23, 2020, at her home.
Open visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m., Saturday until the time of the service; no visitation with the family present is planned. Due to current guidelines face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.
Sandra Miller, 80, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.