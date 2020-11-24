Sandra Miller
Service:Funeral 
Name:Sandra Miller
Pronunciation: 
Age:80
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, November 28
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery
Notes:

Sandra Miller, 80, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, November 23, 2020, at her home.

Open visitation will begin at 8:00 a.m., Saturday until the time of the service; no visitation with the family present is planned. Due to current guidelines face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Sandra's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

