|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Sandra Rose (Smith) Maxwell
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Kansas City, MO
|Previous:
|Maryville, MO
|Day and Date:
|Friday, December 2, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|No formal visitation is planned
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Nodaway County Historical Society, 110 N. Walnut, Maryville, MO
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|At a later datel
|Notes:
|Sandra passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the North Kansas City Hospice House. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Sandra R. Maxwell, 77, of Kansas City, MO, formerly of Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 29
-
Nov 30
Anniversaries
-
Nov 30