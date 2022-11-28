Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Sandra Rose (Smith) Maxwell 
Pronunciation: 
Age:77 
From:Kansas City, MO 
Previous:Maryville, MO 
Day and Date:Friday, December 2, 2022 
Time:10:00 AM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned  
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Nodaway County Historical Society, 110 N. Walnut, Maryville, MO 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:At a later datel 
Notes:Sandra passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the North Kansas City Hospice House.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

