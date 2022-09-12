Sandi Landsness
Service:Celebration of Life Visitation
Name:Sandi Landsness
Pronunciation: 
Age:78
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 15, 2022
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to Nishna Valley Trails.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:

 

Notes:

Sandra “Sandi” Landsness, 78, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, September 12, 2022, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.

A Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Sandi’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

