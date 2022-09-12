|Service:
|Celebration of Life Visitation
|Name:
|Sandi Landsness
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 15, 2022
|Visitation Start:
| 5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
| 7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to Nishna Valley Trails.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Sandra “Sandi” Landsness, 78, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, September 12, 2022, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
A Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Sandi’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
