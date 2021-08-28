Sandy Huseman
Service:Funeral
Name:Sandra Huseman
Age:73
From:Clarinda, Iowa
Day and Date:Friday, September 3, 2021
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 2, 2021
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:Sandy Huseman Memorial
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery:Polsley Cemetery, rural Yorktown, Iowa
Sandra passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021 at her home in Clarinda. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

