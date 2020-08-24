Sandy Johnston, 78, of Lenox, Iowa
Service:Funeral Services
Name:Sandy Johnston
Pronunciation: 
Age:78
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous:Corning, Iowa
Day and Date:Thursday, August 27, 2020
Time:11:00 A.M., Masks are required & social distancing will be practiced.  The service will be livestreamed via facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CorningUnitedMethodistChurch
Location:Corning United Methodist Church, 905 Nodaway Street, Corning, Iowa
Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Visitation Start:Open Viewing: 2:00 - 7:00 P.M.
Visitation End:Family receiving friends:  5:00 - 7:00 P.M.
Memorials:Vintage Park - Memory Care Unit; Corning United Methodist Church; and/or Corning Volunteer Fire Department
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
Cemetery:Oak Hill Cemetery, Corning,Iowa
Notes:

Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.