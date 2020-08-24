|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|Sandy Johnston
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|78
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Corning, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, August 27, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 A.M., Masks are required & social distancing will be practiced. The service will be livestreamed via facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CorningUnitedMethodistChurch
|Location:
|Corning United Methodist Church, 905 Nodaway Street, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, August 26, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|Open Viewing: 2:00 - 7:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|Family receiving friends: 5:00 - 7:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Vintage Park - Memory Care Unit; Corning United Methodist Church; and/or Corning Volunteer Fire Department
|Funeral Home:
|Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th St., Corning, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Oak Hill Cemetery, Corning,Iowa
|Notes:
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com
Sandy Johnston, 78, of Lenox, Iowa, formerly of Corning, Iowa
Pearson Funeral Home Corning
