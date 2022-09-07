Service:Private Graveside
Name:Sara Weide
Pronunciation:Widey
Age:85
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 15, 2022
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7;00 p.m.
Memorials:Grace United Methodist Church, 112 N. Walnut St. Glenwood, IA 51534
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

