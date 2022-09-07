|Service:
|Private Graveside
|Name:
|Sara Weide
|Pronunciation:
|Widey
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 15, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7;00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Grace United Methodist Church, 112 N. Walnut St. Glenwood, IA 51534
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
