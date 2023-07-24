Sarah (Harris) Donaldson, 48, Osceola, formerly of Shenandoah
Service:Funeral 
Name:Sarah (Harris) Donaldson 
Pronunciation: 
Age:48 
From:Osceola 
Previous:Shenandoah 
Day and Date:Thursday, July 27, 2023 
Time:12 p.m. 
Location:Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints east of Osceola 
Visitation Location:Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints east of Osceola 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, July 27, 2023 
Visitation Start:10 a.m. 
Visitation End:12 p.m. 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials may be directed to East Lake Park in Clarke
County to help with a new boat dock. 
Funeral Home:Kale Funeral Home, Osceola, Iowa 
Cemetery: 
Notes:Cremation has been entrusted to Kale Funeral Home and will follow the services on Thursday.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com   

