Sarah (Harris) Donaldson, 48, Osceola, formerly of Shenandoah

|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Sarah (Harris) Donaldson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|48
|From:
|Osceola
|Previous:
|Shenandoah
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 27, 2023
|Time:
|12 p.m.
|Location:
|Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints east of Osceola
|Visitation Location:
|Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints east of Osceola
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 27, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|10 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|12 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials may be directed to East Lake Park in Clarke
County to help with a new boat dock.
|Funeral Home:
|Kale Funeral Home, Osceola, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Cremation has been entrusted to Kale Funeral Home and will follow the services on Thursday.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com
