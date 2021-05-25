Service:Memorial 
Name:Sarah Renae (Prchal) Riddle
Pronunciation: 
Age:41 
From:Fremont, NE
Previous:Maryville, MO 
Day and Date:Thursday, May 27, 2021 
Time:10:30am 
Location:First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Bluffs, NE 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Bluffs Educational Foundation
Funeral Home:Moser Memorial Chapel, 200 West Main, Cedar Bluffs, NE 68015 402-652-8159 
Cemetery: 
Notes:Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com  

