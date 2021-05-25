|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Sarah Renae Riddle (Prchal)
|Age:
|41
|From:
|Fremont, Nebraska
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, May 27, 2021
|Time:
|10:30am
|Location:
|First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Bluffs, NE
|Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Bluffs Educational Foundation.
|Funeral Home:
|Moser Memorial Chapel, 200 West Main, Cedar Bluffs, NE 68015 402-652-8159
|Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com
