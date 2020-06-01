Service: Graveside Memorial Service
Name: Scharlene (Moyer) Valenta
Pronunciation: 
Age: 56
From: Austin, TX
Previous: Hamburg, IA
Day and Date: Saturday, June 6
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Location: Riverton Cemetery ~ Riverton, IA
Visitation Location: No visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: No memorials
Funeral Home: Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
Cemetery: Riverton Cemetery - Riverton, IA
Notes:www.gudefuneralhomes.com